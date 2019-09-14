Amalgamated Bank Has Decreased Its Amazon. Com (AMZN) Stake as Market Value Declined; Intersect Capital Has Trimmed Its Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holding by $351,390 as Stock Value Declined

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 27,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.05 million shares traded or 19.94% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Amazon. Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 7,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 54,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.02M, down from 62,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Amazon. Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6,931 shares to 52,564 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Array Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 8,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc. Class A.

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70 million and $258.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,398 shares to 26,130 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 12,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).