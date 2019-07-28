Amalgamated Bank Has Boosted Its United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Position by $362,240; Dean Investment Associates Lifted Andersons (ANDE) Position

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 2,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,284 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31M, up from 100,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 49,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 87,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 70,897 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 4.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ICM, Inc. and The Andersons, Inc.Revolutionize the Ethanol Industry with ELEMENT; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Andersons; 11/05/2018 – Andersons Declares Dividend of 16.5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Mngmt Incorporated holds 4.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 317,725 shares. Cv Starr Tru accumulated 40,000 shares. Jnba Fincl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 1,028 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd stated it has 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Professional Advisory Services invested 2.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,053 were reported by Roosevelt Incorporated. Boston Private Wealth accumulated 136,410 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 151,630 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 20,027 shares. Cambridge Advsr owns 0.36% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,105 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,284 shares. Eagleclaw Managment has invested 0.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 69,349 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 71,695 shares to 77,987 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,896 shares, and cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ANDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 46,258 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0% or 6,435 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen Com Ltd Liability Com has 1.28% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 53,766 shares. 10,193 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 222,570 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 7,237 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). 5,773 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Rhumbline Advisers owns 83,268 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Penn Management Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 24,921 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Com reported 79,986 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 93,073 shares.