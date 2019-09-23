Amalgamated Bank Has Boosted Its Idacorp (IDA) Holding; Btc Capital Management Cut Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $878,920 as Market Valuation Declined

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 20,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 103,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49 million, down from 124,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 16.01 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 10,563 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 7,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.77. About 274,274 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,483 shares to 80,359 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14,961 shares to 18,985 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,765 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

