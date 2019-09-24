Amalgamated Bank Has Boosted Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $695,527; Payden & Rygel Has Increased Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $565,500

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 184,900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21M, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 1.23 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 1,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 17,039 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, up from 15,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $446.2. About 662,992 shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS SEE THE U.S. DOLLAR’S UPSIDE CAPPED AS MAJOR NON-U.S. CENTRAL BANKS PREPARE TO WIND BACK POLICY SUPPORT; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX AND BLACKROCK ANNOUNCE COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF THE 200 MW FLAT TOP WIND FARM IN THE U.S; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Research Update; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 19/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Looks to Robots to Lead Its New Active Sector ETFs; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock lnquiries

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why More Services Are Coming to Residential Solar – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 55,400 shares to 209,300 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 285 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 2,507 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 24,177 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 7,288 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 10,199 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Horizon Invs Llc has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 2.16 million shares. Advsrs Asset has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 11,578 shares. Fagan Associate Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 2,288 shares. Moreover, Golub Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 227,951 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 2.59M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Iowa Financial Bank holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 14,223 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,650 shares.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. On Sunday, March 31 the insider Muccilo Robert bought $7,530. On Friday, May 31 Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 26 shares. 6 shares valued at $524 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Shukla Saumil P bought 51 shares worth $4,315. de la Bastide Lore bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. $2,089 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich And Berg has 0.08% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.05% or 1,789 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 171 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 36 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc owns 550 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp accumulated 96,785 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 1.11% or 33,765 shares. Bamco Ny owns 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 310 shares. Ci Invests Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 106,693 shares. First Manhattan Commerce holds 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 653 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% or 17,171 shares. Covington Investment Advisors holds 10,802 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus reported 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).