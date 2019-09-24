Amalgamated Bank Cut Its Ross Stores (ROST) Stake; 4 Analysts Covering Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 13.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank sold 7,657 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 47,870 shares with $4.75 million value, down from 55,527 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $38.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $107.64. About 1.67M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03

Among 4 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameriprise Financial has $17800 highest and $14500 lowest target. $166.80’s average target is 15.11% above currents $144.9 stock price. Ameriprise Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 20 with “Overweight”. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of AMP in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. See Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $173.0000 175.0000

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $178.0000 175.0000

05/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Argus Research

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $145.0000 202.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $146.0000 171.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $156 New Target: $175 Maintain

Amalgamated Bank increased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 5,423 shares to 58,324 valued at $5.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 23,748 shares and now owns 377,542 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ross Stores: Still The Place To Be – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Ross Stores’s (NASDAQ:ROST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $93 lowest target. $107’s average target is -0.59% below currents $107.64 stock price. Ross Stores had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Telsey Advisory. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10400 target in Friday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 23. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88M for 27.74 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Baystate Wealth Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,100 shares stake. Moreover, Colony Gru Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 1,608 shares. First Bank & Trust holds 2,438 shares. Alps Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,200 shares. 3.96 million are held by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Wendell David Assoc accumulated 8,205 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt owns 22,817 shares. Finemark Bancorp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.33% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.15% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $144.9. About 850,848 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Limited Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 2,078 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited holds 0.02% or 2,689 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited Co holds 15,875 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Management Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 255,984 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Parkside Bancorporation holds 180 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 6,905 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). State Teachers Retirement System reported 202,678 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.05% or 8,547 shares. Victory Management reported 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 2,331 were accumulated by Mairs &. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.96 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.