Amalgamated Bank Cut Its Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Stake by $725,625; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increases Holding in Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN)

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 3.22 million shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 2.99M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY CYMBALTA SALES $169.6 MLN VS $174.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Education panel approves Rep. Lilly’s new teacher prep bill

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 1,634 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp holds 23,203 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.28% or 6,725 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 24,628 shares. Finemark National Bank And Tru invested in 0.19% or 25,620 shares. Sol Capital holds 0.06% or 1,704 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 3,556 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.19% or 302,800 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Associate invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,750 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated accumulated 435,955 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Limited Com, Ohio-based fund reported 4,661 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,411 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Motco holds 45,587 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,774 shares to 74,206 shares, valued at $19.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 3,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29,756 shares to 18,128 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 7,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,582 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

