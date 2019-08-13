Amalgamated Bank Cut Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Holding by $725,625; Stock Declined; Callahan Advisors Increases Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.6. About 2.24 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% -; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Surv; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Separate Phase 3 Study in Chronic Cluster Headache Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 36,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 591,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, up from 554,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 17.05M shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 6,496 shares to 196,905 shares, valued at $17.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Comml Bank owns 3,693 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Private Cap Advsrs invested in 285,549 shares or 11.21% of the stock. Hills Bancshares And holds 0.06% or 1,826 shares. Central Retail Bank reported 1,271 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 3,019 shares. Loeb Ptnrs holds 800 shares. 3,406 were reported by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com. Northeast Mgmt owns 11,347 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management reported 111,465 shares. Franklin Resource, a California-based fund reported 8.22M shares. Saturna Capital stated it has 980,508 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 1.16M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited accumulated 44,772 shares. Korea Inv Corp stated it has 0.46% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). De Burlo Gp reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares to 22,019 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,308 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).