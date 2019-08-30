Amalgamated Bank Boosted Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; Beddow Capital Management Has Trimmed Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) stake by 8.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 8,060 shares as Cimarex Energy Company (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 86,838 shares with $6.07M value, down from 94,898 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Company now has $4.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 976,829 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO

Amalgamated Bank increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank acquired 6,775 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 283,983 shares with $16.31M value, up from 277,208 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $84.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 5.14 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Koshinski Asset Management reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 9,700 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 12,248 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 5,415 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.59% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Horrell Capital Incorporated holds 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 30 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited reported 175,227 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.34% or 4.59M shares. Bsw Wealth holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,285 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc holds 0.01% or 600 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,201 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 38.45% above currents $43.88 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7 with “Underweight”. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is 68.43% above currents $42.23 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.02% or 15,111 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 19,486 shares. 167,129 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,294 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 50,183 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,510 shares. Cushing Asset Management LP stated it has 57,131 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Co invested in 0.04% or 2,159 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust holds 0.07% or 9,416 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% or 9,826 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Company holds 0.05% or 119,018 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Parametric Associate Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 55,773 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity. $9,617 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares were bought by STEWART LISA A.