Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

This is a contrast between Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 17 2.80 N/A 1.59 10.81 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.02 N/A 0.63 24.64

Demonstrates Amalgamated Bank and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Bank. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Amalgamated Bank is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Patriot National Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Amalgamated Bank and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amalgamated Bank and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 5.6%. 0.16% are Amalgamated Bank’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend while Patriot National Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Amalgamated Bank beats Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.