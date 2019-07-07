Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melrose Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MELR)

This is a contrast between Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MELR) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 17 3.05 N/A 1.49 11.95 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.22 N/A 0.74 25.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Melrose Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Amalgamated Bank. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Amalgamated Bank’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Amalgamated Bank and Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amalgamated Bank and Melrose Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 22% respectively. 0.16% are Amalgamated Bank’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.34% 13.09% -4.25% -15.12% 0% -8.72% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank has -8.72% weaker performance while Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 5.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc. beats Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.