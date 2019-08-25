Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 17 2.61 N/A 1.59 10.81 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 25 2.50 N/A 2.04 11.97

Table 1 highlights Amalgamated Bank and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Bank. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Amalgamated Bank is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amalgamated Bank and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amalgamated Bank and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 30.5%. About 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend while Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.