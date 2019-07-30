Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Touches $17.01 Formed H&S; Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Lowered By $108.15 Million Its Genomic Health (GHDX) Holding

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) formed inverse H&S with $17.86 target or 5.00% above today’s $17.01 share price. Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) has $540.44 million valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 31,390 shares traded. Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) stake by 13.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.55 million shares as Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX)’s stock declined 31.17%. The Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 10.20M shares with $714.44M value, down from 11.74 million last quarter. Genomic Health Inc. now has $2.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.42% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 4.97 million shares traded or 638.61% up from the average. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q REV. $92.6M, EST. $89.1M; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential; 21/05/2018 – GHDX:ONCOTYPE DX STUDY SHOWS 25% CHANGED INITIAL DISEASE MGMT; 26/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine Assay Will Include More Than 70 Genes and Genomic Biomarkers for Microsatellite Instability and Blood Tumor Mutational Burden; 29/05/2018 – Merchavia Reports Positive Results in a Breakthrough Trial for Early Prostate Cancer Diagnosis; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Use of Public Human Genetic Variant Databases To Support Clinical Validity for Genetic and Genomic-Based In Vitro; 24/04/2018 – Genomic Vision Invited to Present FiberVision® Platform at the NIST-FDA Genome Editing Workshop in Gaithersburg (Maryland)

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $12.98M for 52.19 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Caprock Group reported 3,538 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested in 350,741 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zebra Management Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 6,800 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Caxton Assocs LP invested in 0.04% or 4,323 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.22% or 77,276 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,573 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 4,438 shares stake. M&T Bankshares owns 7,204 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated stated it has 104,305 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $63.61 million activity. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP sold $4.23M worth of stock or 56,651 shares. Cole G Bradley sold 15,000 shares worth $1.21M. $232,272 worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares were sold by Vaughn James J. The insider Shak Steven sold $3.71 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Genomic Health had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, February 21. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Needham maintained Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) rating on Thursday, February 21. Needham has “Buy” rating and $97 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray.