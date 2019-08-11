Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Touches $15.89 Formed H&S; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) formed inverse H&S with $17.32 target or 9.00% above today’s $15.89 share price. Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) has $504.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 26,528 shares traded. Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has risen 29.50% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.50% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive has $31 highest and $1600 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 123.58% above currents $9.54 stock price. Tenneco Automotive had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Underweight” rating. See Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $30 New Target: $17 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $39 New Target: $28 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 1.14 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Inc. 1Q Net Profit Rises 1.7%; Backs 2018 Revenue Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Separation Anticipated to Occur in 2nd Half 2019; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $771.98 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.