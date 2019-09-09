Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Forms $16.03 Double Bottom; Penske Automotive Group (PAG)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 101 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 100 reduced and sold positions in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 35.39 million shares, down from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Penske Automotive Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 74 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for 290,855 shares. Edmp Inc. owns 46,733 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.91% invested in the company for 25,475 shares. The California-based Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 605,809 shares.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $116.57 million for 8.19 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 5.13% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 410,767 shares traded or 26.42% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/05/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, ALONG WITH TWELVE INCUMBENT DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo