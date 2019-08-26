Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Forms $15.21 Double Bottom; First Light Asset Management Cut By $11.09 Million Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 20.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 138,606 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 522,049 shares with $42.20M value, down from 660,655 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 314,342 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) formed double bottom with $14.15 target or 7.00% below today’s $15.21 share price. Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) has $484.81 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 16,532 shares traded. Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has risen 29.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.50% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 1,768 shares to 26,816 valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 3,821 shares and now owns 65,660 shares. Nuvectra Corp was raised too.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Omnicell, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 6.2% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Omnicell (OMCL) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Investment Management Limited Company invested in 2,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Interstate State Bank, Montana-based fund reported 278 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 13,103 shares. Axa stated it has 9,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 433,603 shares. Coldstream Cap, a Washington-based fund reported 2,536 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 13,748 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 9,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd reported 36 shares stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd invested in 2,728 shares. Needham Investment Management Ltd Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 36,084 were accumulated by Falcon Point Ltd Liability Corp. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 35,999 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.