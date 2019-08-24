Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Forms $15.21 Double Bottom; Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Shorts Decreased By 2.96%

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) had a decrease of 2.96% in short interest. AAXN’s SI was 5.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.96% from 5.55M shares previously. With 923,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s short sellers to cover AAXN’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.81% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 892,618 shares traded. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) has risen 5.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AAXN News: 04/05/2018 – Axon Acquires VIEVU Camera Subsidiary From Safariland Group; 15/05/2018 – DIGITAL ALLY INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE MONETIZING PATENT PORTFOLIO, RELATED PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION AGAINST AXON AND WATCHGUARD; 04/05/2018 – VIEVU, A SUBSIDIARY OF SAFARILAND, TO BE ACQUIRED BY AXON ENTERPRISE, INC; 04/05/2018 – AXON ENTERPRISE INC AAXN.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $37; 08/05/2018 – Axon Enterprise 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – Axon’s purchase of private player Vievu gave Axon contracts with police departments in New York, Miami and Phoenix; 08/05/2018 – Axon Reports Record Revenue of $101 million, GAAP EPS of $0.24; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – AXON ENTERPRISE INC AAXN.O : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $36

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, TASER Weapons and Axon. It has a 238.43 P/E ratio. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges.

