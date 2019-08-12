Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Comparing side by side

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 17 2.72 N/A 1.59 10.81 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.25 N/A 2.52 9.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Parke Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Bank. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Amalgamated Bank’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank shares and 35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank has -12% weaker performance while Parke Bancorp Inc. has 28.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Parke Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.