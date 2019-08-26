Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) Contrasting side by side

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 17 2.61 N/A 1.59 10.81 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.28 N/A 0.67 26.82

Table 1 highlights Amalgamated Bank and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Melrose Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Amalgamated Bank. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Amalgamated Bank is currently more affordable than Melrose Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Amalgamated Bank and Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank shares and 16.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares. About 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12% Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank has -12% weaker performance while Melrose Bancorp Inc. has 0.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Melrose Bancorp Inc. beats Amalgamated Bank on 6 of the 9 factors.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.