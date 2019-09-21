Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Comparison side by side

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 17 2.67 N/A 1.59 10.81 Century Bancorp Inc. 85 4.39 N/A 5.10 16.42

Demonstrates Amalgamated Bank and Century Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Century Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Bank. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Amalgamated Bank is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Century Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amalgamated Bank and Century Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1% Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amalgamated Bank and Century Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Bank 0 0 1 3.00 Century Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amalgamated Bank’s upside potential is 28.45% at a $20 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.16% are Amalgamated Bank’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12% Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank has -12% weaker performance while Century Bancorp Inc. has 23.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.