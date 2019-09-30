Analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report $0.40 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. AMAL’s profit would be $12.75M giving it 10.01 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Amalgamated Bank’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 83,634 shares traded or 104.20% up from the average. Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has risen 29.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.50% the S&P500.

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD SHARES (OTCMKTS:MAANF) had an increase of 8.14% in short interest. MAANF’s SI was 7.80 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.14% from 7.21 million shares previously. With 5,500 avg volume, 1418 days are for MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD SHARES (OTCMKTS:MAANF)’s short sellers to cover MAANF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.38. About 480 shares traded. Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking services and products to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $510.63 million. The firm offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans . It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited makes and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars. It has a 2.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railway wheel and tyre, bearing, spring, gear, tool and die, ring, high grade cold heading, non-quenched and tempered, anchor chain, roller, and alloy structural steel, as well as alloy tube billet, steel for heavy castings and forgings, and other series.