AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.09 N/A -6.77 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.12 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Unum Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.48% for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $14.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.