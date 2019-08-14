AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This is a contrast between AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 1.13 N/A -6.77 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.27 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.41 beta indicates that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.33, and a 17.85% upside potential. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus price target of $127.67, with potential upside of 60.96%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.