AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.66 N/A -4.92 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 21.18 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.33. PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 59.01% upside potential and an average target price of $13.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.7% respectively. Insiders owned 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, PolarityTE Inc. has 31.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.