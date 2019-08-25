AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

We are contrasting AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.93 N/A -6.77 0.00 Novavax Inc. 11 5.11 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility and Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Novavax Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Novavax Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$14.33 is AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 42.87%. Competitively the average target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -78.37% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. About 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.