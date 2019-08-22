AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.97 N/A -6.77 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.92 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.41 beta indicates that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.33, while its potential upside is 37.13%. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 1,306.47% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.