AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

This is a contrast between AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.98 N/A -6.77 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 80.86 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 36.74% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.33. Competitively Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 67.98%. The data provided earlier shows that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.