AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.10 15.81M -6.77 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 135,824,742.27% -18.7% -10.1% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.12% and an $14.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 128.81%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.