AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.22 N/A -6.77 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 17.08 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 10.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.