AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

As Biotechnology companies, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.22 N/A -6.77 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. In other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 10.77% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.