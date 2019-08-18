AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Since AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 1.06 N/A -6.77 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.25 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 25.70% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14.33. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has a consensus price target of $31.5, with potential upside of 31.85%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arvinas Inc. seems more appealing than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. 3.5% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.