AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Reaches $11.86 After 4.00% Down Move; MEGOLA (MGON) Shorts Raised By 6550%

The stock of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 491,632 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Raises 2018 View To Rev $540M-$580M; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT DISMISSES & RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FERAHEME, 30 MG/ML, 17 ML SINGLE DOSE VIALS FOR INTRAVENOUS USE; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 09/03/2018 AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – US DECISION TO IMPOSE PUNITIVE TARIFFS ON ALUMINUM IMPORTS WILL HIT AMAG; 26/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Submits a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Bremelanotide for the treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMA 1Q ADJ REV $146.4M, EST. $150.8M; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit – sources [21:58 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – CO, SANDOZ ENTERED STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL, PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, THAT DISMISSES, RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATIONThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $402.06 million company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $11.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMAG worth $16.08M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 7.96% less from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De accumulated 192,052 shares. 38,800 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 66,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 72,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Strs Ohio invested in 51,400 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Finance has invested 0.04% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 106,174 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.01% or 1.10 million shares. 60,782 are owned by Tudor Corporation Et Al.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.70 million activity. 5,000 AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shares with value of $54,650 were bought by Bolgiano Elizabeth Scott. ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC bought 300,000 shares worth $2.20 million. 385,000 shares were bought by Camber Capital Management LP, worth $3.03 million.

Among 3 analysts covering Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Amag Pharmaceuticals has $1600 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 20.83% above currents $11.86 stock price. Amag Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Sunday, June 23.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, makes, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. The company has market cap of $402.06 million. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme , an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families.

Analysts await AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.70 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.77 per share. After $-1.28 actual earnings per share reported by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.31% EPS growth.