AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.79 N/A -4.92 0.00 Xencor Inc. 33 16.34 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.33 beta means AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 67.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Xencor Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Xencor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

The upside potential is 34.06% for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $13.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Xencor Inc. is $41, which is potential -7.28% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.7%. About 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.