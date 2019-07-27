AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.66 N/A -4.92 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.3 and 18.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 58.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.