AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.10 N/A -6.77 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility & Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 22.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $14.5. Competitively the average price target of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.83, which is potential 115.29% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.