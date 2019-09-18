AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparison side by side

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.15 N/A -6.77 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.43 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Table 2 represents AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 17.22%. On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 43.88% and its average price target is $50. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Principia Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.3%. About 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

On 9 of the 9 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.