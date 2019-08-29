AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.96 N/A -6.77 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 38.32% at a $14.33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.6% respectively. About 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.