AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.67 N/A -4.92 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.91 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.33 and it happens to be 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $13.5, and a 58.26% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.