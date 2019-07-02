AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.80% -4.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

With consensus target price of $13.5, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 32.09%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.26%. The analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility & Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.