AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.11 15.81M -6.77 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 -0.11 65.22M -3.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 135,591,766.72% -18.7% -10.1% Intrexon Corporation 1,060,487,804.88% -118.7% -64.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.41 shows that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intrexon Corporation’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Intrexon Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.54% for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $14.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Intrexon Corporation beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.