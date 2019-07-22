AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Contrasting side by side

Both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.68 N/A -4.92 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s -0.31 beta is the reason why it is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 54.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 19.88% stronger performance.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.