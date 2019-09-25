AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.18 N/A -6.77 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 16.97 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility and Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.41. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 5.3 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, with potential upside of 13.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.3%. Insiders owned 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.