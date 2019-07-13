AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.72 N/A -4.92 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.60 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk and Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.33 beta. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 45.63%. Competitively the average target price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 281.94% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.5%. About 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.