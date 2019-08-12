Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding by $28.55 Million; Share Price Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $1.34 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 5,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 4,360 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 1.69M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 241,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 4,587 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 246,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 847,799 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard invested in 1.45% or 86,955 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Amalgamated National Bank has 0.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Jane Street Gp Lc stated it has 31,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd Lc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Essex Management Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,585 shares. Mirae Asset Invs has 0.07% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 81,570 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Corp holds 2.45% or 80,238 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 28,795 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund accumulated 50,400 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 1.47% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 48,409 shares. American Century has 0.09% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 715,472 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 114,751 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.94% or 270,000 shares. 4,248 are held by Mackenzie.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals In (Call) by 125,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 141,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vulcan Materials Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Two Birmingham companies nearing Fortune 500 status – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.47 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Whereâ€™s the Beef? Why the Brits Are Going Meatless, and Kellogg Canâ€™t Wait – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel to Acquire George K. Baum & Company – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company Announces Debt Tender Offers – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap reported 28,796 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fincl Serv Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,087 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.13% or 344,714 shares. Swedbank holds 1.45 million shares. Cognios Limited Company, Kansas-based fund reported 42,925 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 527 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 11,209 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 118,475 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 1.28 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 35,814 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 13,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amica Mutual Ins Communications stated it has 0.08% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).