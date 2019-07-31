Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $12.49 Million; As M/I Homes (MHO) Share Price Rose, Gratia Capital Decreased Position by $418,080

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 594,960 shares traded or 176.50% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU)

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 79,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, down from 166,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $156.96. About 3.72M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 436.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Benioff Marc also sold $2.36 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. On Wednesday, February 6 Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 846 shares. $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker. Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Limited Co has invested 3.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 225,000 were reported by Hitchwood Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Caprock Grp Incorporated invested in 10,153 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 783,794 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 241,886 shares. Birinyi Assocs accumulated 15,200 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bell Fincl Bank reported 7,282 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware holds 0.03% or 1,278 shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy Inc reported 75,200 shares stake. Numerixs Invest Technology stated it has 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 4.97M shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 158,079 shares to 555,637 shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 144,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Adds New Conversation Channels to Salesforce Essentials, Giving Small Businesses Personalized Ways to Interact with Customers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Scorching Software ETFs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 931,462 shares. Lsv Asset owns 218,445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 33,344 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 3,305 shares. Sei Investments reported 23,384 shares. South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 11,522 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 27,638 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 16,241 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Art Advsr Ltd Liability reported 19,273 shares. 27,200 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 46,385 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 21,320 shares.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “M/I Homes (MHO) Tops Q2 EPS by 26c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.55 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.