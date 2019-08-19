Alyeska Investment Group LP Stake In Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Was Has Lifted; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 2350.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 698,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 728,179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 29,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 720,715 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 45,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 86,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 18.38 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,300 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Com reported 5.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Psagot Inv House, a Israel-based fund reported 86,297 shares. Premier Asset Management reported 6,139 shares. Carderock Mgmt Inc invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 5.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 84,518 were reported by Mitchell Capital Company. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Management has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ajo Lp holds 2.74 million shares. Weik Capital owns 5.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,794 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Corp reported 2,796 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 7.85M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management invested in 2.29% or 129,564 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Com holds 1.66% or 104,582 shares. Braun Stacey Associate reported 3.24% stake. Burney reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.36 million shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $83.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 111,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,228 shares, and cut its stake in Laureate Education Inc.