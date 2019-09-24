Alyeska Investment Group LP Raised Its Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Position; Kroger Co (KR) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) stake by 34.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 54,501 shares as Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 211,619 shares with $10.56 million value, up from 157,118 last quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $2.06B valuation. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 424,442 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Agios; 04/05/2018 – AGIOS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.63, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.63; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Kroger Co (KR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 242 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 290 sold and decreased their stakes in Kroger Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 622.19 million shares, down from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kroger Co in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 67 Reduced: 223 Increased: 180 New Position: 62.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold AGIO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 55.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1,698 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 6,278 were accumulated by Shell Asset. Alps Advsr has 122,444 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). American holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 881 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 206,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Opus Point Prns Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.36% or 4,806 shares. 49 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 661,670 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Moreover, Artisan Prns Lp has 0.03% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Creative Planning has 4,795 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 24,492 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,700 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 31,218 shares to 993,554 valued at $125.85 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) stake by 501,135 shares and now owns 125,279 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 3.57M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (KR) has declined 28.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 4.26% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. for 1.65 million shares. Sasco Capital Inc Ct owns 2.06 million shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Llc has 3.6% invested in the company for 2.28 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 3.29% in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 258,952 shares.

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.64 billion. It also makes and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The firm operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

