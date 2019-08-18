Alyeska Investment Group LP Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Trimmed by $12.49 Million; Bamco Increased Its Position in Adobe Sys (ADBE) as Stock Price Rose

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 1,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 31,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 30,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 79,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 87,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, down from 166,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADBE Stock May Win the E-Commerce War â€¦ From Behind – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.24% or 365,731 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.97% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fil Ltd reported 1.11 million shares stake. Congress Asset Co Ma invested in 1.08% or 309,167 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,448 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt accumulated 8,110 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv owns 1,309 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc reported 428,131 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp accumulated 9,031 shares. Northern owns 6.16 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 20,342 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Capital Inc Ca reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 38,675 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd accumulated 13,312 shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 200,503 shares to 71,733 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,400 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Perigon Wealth Ltd Company owns 33,015 shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability owns 245,766 shares. 197,542 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Company. Miles Inc stated it has 4,638 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.29% or 425,564 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.37% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Counselors invested in 0.44% or 64,902 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested in 234,734 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 606,217 shares. Cleararc invested 0.55% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 160,380 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 3.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “Why Venture Capitalists Are Pouring Money Into Male Fertility Startups: Term Sheet – Fortune” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 399.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.