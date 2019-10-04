Alyeska Investment Group LP Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Boosted as Stock Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Keybank National Association Upped Stake by $2.15 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 62.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 228,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 596,551 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.30 million, up from 368,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 5,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 70,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.99M, up from 64,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $272.93. About 5.59M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Kingdon Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Artemis Inv Management Llp has invested 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 475,841 shares. Amer Investment Serv reported 0.09% stake. Prudential Public Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 2.29M shares. 22,083 are held by Page Arthur B. South Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Citizens Bancorporation And Commerce accumulated 13,318 shares. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Independent has invested 2.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwest Counselors Limited Company holds 1.24% or 24,127 shares. 5,125 are held by Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 110,371 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 1.83M shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc by 243,846 shares to 406,154 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 74,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,843 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,226 are owned by Baxter Bros Incorporated. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0.21% or 2,886 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealth Planning holds 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,690 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 24,225 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 0.03% or 54,916 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 57,188 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 420 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 0.15% or 6,243 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.52% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 10,791 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Architects invested in 1,311 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 21,260 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,498 shares to 2,493 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,219 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).