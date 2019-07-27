Alyeska Investment Group LP Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Has Upped by $8.44 Million; Arga Investment Management LP Raised Stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS)

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 221.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 78,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 35,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 3.56M shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 23/04/2018 – Correct: UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.47B, not CHF4.88B; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 56.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 179,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 320,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31 million shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 933,525 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 125,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,200 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.