Alyeska Investment Group LP Maintains Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA); United American Securities Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Cut by $1.18 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 137.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 103,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 178,276 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 242,271 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 3.91M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.00 million shares. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Lc holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,387 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd Liability Com has 122,547 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whitnell & invested in 2.21% or 48,575 shares. King Luther Capital Management stated it has 3.04 million shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 377,801 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 89,413 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Company has 2.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cordasco Fin holds 4,358 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru Company reported 76,371 shares. Fincl Advantage owns 800 shares. Ipswich Inc has invested 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 124,100 are held by Assets Ltd Company. Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 305,875 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De holds 19,994 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Institute For Wealth Management Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 2,200 were reported by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd reported 1.78M shares. Thompson Mgmt Inc reported 0.24% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Plc has invested 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hyman Charles D owns 2,440 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Limited has invested 5.96% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 42 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 249,470 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0.3% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.67% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3.12 million shares. Ballentine Prns Lc owns 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,597 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 227,510 shares to 61,200 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 76,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 819,116 shares, and cut its stake in Svmk Inc.